Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam says performances 'will come together'

Adrian Lam saw his team move up a rung on the competition ladder yesterday but says the table is not providing motivation for the clash with Huddersfield.

Wigan leapfrogged Leeds into 10th spot after being reinstated the two points they had been docked on the eve of the new season.

The win-less Giants can draw level with them with victory at the DW Stadium tomorrow night.

But after back-to-back losses to Hull FC and London Broncos which left many fans disappointed and frustrated, Lam says stitching together a consistent performance is his priority.

“I’m not looking at the table yet,” said Lam. “The players understand within the group it will take time to fix and it’s great that the communication coming back is they like the style we want to play.

“They’re committed to the cause, and the perfection we’re looking for. The team were pretty hurt after the London game.

“There were some positives in terms of what we’ve been working on – I asked after the match for the fans to have faith, we know we’ll come through it and hopefully that’ll be reflected in the performance against Huddersfield.

“While I know the fans would have been disappointed at London, I went into the dressing room and said to the players that there’s no need to panic. We’re doing some good stuff, we just need to combine it together.”

Dom Manfredi is poised to play his first match since scoring two tries in last October’s Grand Final, having missed the opening few weeks because of a clean-out operation on his knee.

He has been included in Lam’s squad. Ben Flower, Gabe Hamlin and Liam Marshall also return to the 19-man squad after a week’s absence. Joe Greenwood again misses out due to concussion protocol, while Joe Burgess is two weeks away from returning. Winger Tom Davies and halfback Jarrod Sammut have been left out of the side which lost last Sunday. Lam didn’t indicate either was injured during his weekly press conference.

Dan Sarginson had to leave the Broncos game early with a corked thigh. His chances were this week given as “50-50” – Chris Hankinson’s inclusion suggests he is on stand-by.

Akuila Uate, Joe Wardle and Oliver Roberts return for Huddersfield.