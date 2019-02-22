Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam says PNG fixture would be amazing for Great Britain

Adrian Lam says his homegrown internationals would have an “amazing” time if they get the chance to play in Papua New Guinea later this year.

The long-anticipated schedule for Great Britain’s tour Down Under is expected to be confirmed soon.

England coach Wayne Bennett will take charge of the side, which will play under the GB banner for the first time in 12 years.

And as well as Tests against Tonga and New Zealand, it is expected to include a match against the Kumuls on November 16 in Port Moresby.

Lam captained PNG in two World Cups and has also coached the nation where he was born, before emigrating to Queensland as a youngster.

While it is thought games against Samoa and Fiji have been cut from GB’s original schedule, he will be pleased to see them play in the only country where rugby league is the national sport.

And he reckons the likes of George Williams, Sean O’Loughlin, Oliver Gildart and Joe Greenwood - who all played for England last year - as well as other hopefuls, such as Welshman Ben Flower, would have the time of their lives.

Lam said: “It’s amazing.

“It’s one of the best venues for rugby league in the world, the passion for the sport in that country is unreal and they really get behind the team.

“There’s a new stadium there, it’s safer than the old one, they’re not hanging off the trees!

“But for the boys who get selected it would be amazing, something they’d never forget.

“Playing over there is sensational and, for those who go, I just hope they get the opportunity to get out of the hotel because it’s a beautiful country as well.”

The Sun reported that GB’s tour will start with a Test against Tonga in Auckland on October 26 and be followed by two Tests against Michael Maguire’s Kiwis, on November 2 and 9, before moving on to PNG.

Wigan winger Tom Davies played in the country last year with the revived England Knights.

“My ultimate goal is to play for my country and I need to improve my performances to get to that level,” he said.

“Playing in Papua New Guinea really opened my eyes - I loved it.”