Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet raised his concerns about the current speed of Super League matches following their win over Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend.

The Warriors made it five wins in a row thanks to a 22-20 victory over Warrington Wolves at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Wigan were 12-4 ahead of the break thanks to first half tries through Jai Field and Bevan French, whilst Jake Thewlis went over for the Wire. Abbas Miski and Adam Keighran posted further tries for the Warriors in the second half as they held off a Warrington fightback to secure the two points.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet said he was pleased to win but raised concerns with the speed of Super League matches.

“It was a strange game,” said Peet. “I’m pleased to get the points, I had a feeling it might be that kind of game, both teams will go home relatively pleased. We got the result, Warrington came up with a pleasing performance. It was a very strange game, and we’ll just move on quickly.

“I had every faith in the lads (at the end), but nothing would’ve surprised me with that game. They (games) are all strange at the moment, aren’t they? Very stop-start. There are a lot of moments where everyone just looks at the ref. I can’t really be bothered saying too much.

“I think a few years ago, everything we were talking about was about quickening things up, quickening the play-the-balls up, quickening the decision process, quickening any dead time up and without any messaging that we’re going in the opposite direction, this isn’t just about today’s game, we’ve been talking about it for a while, it’s really strange.

“It’s not just our game, but yeah, I don’t think there’ll be many tired players from that game today.”

Wigan fullback Jai Field, notably one of the fastest players in Super League, said he also feels like the games in Super League at the moment are of a stop-start nature.

“Yeah, it can be a little bit slow, especially for a player like me,” he added.

“I’m trying to be energised and trying to get that quick ruck sometimes. It’s sometimes hard to try and get that when they are lying in the ruck, so at times it can be like that.”