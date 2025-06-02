Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran has been playing ‘really, really well’ all season, having settled into life with the reigning Super League champions, according to his coach Matt Peet.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keighran has been impressive throughout the first half of the 2025 campaign, despite having missed a small chunk of action with a knee injury.

The 28-year-old has kicked more goals than anyone in Super League this season so far, with 47 to his name in nine appearances, whilst registering three tries and six assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keighran has also proven to be a hit on the defensive side of the ball, too, producing a number of big hits throughout the first half of the season, with his defensive reads coming to the fore.

Speaking in his post-match press conference after Wigan’s 46-6 win over Salford Red Devils on Friday night, Peet was asked if we were starting to see the best of Keighran now.

“I think it’s been all this season, to be honest,” Peet replied.

“I’ve seen it a few times in my short time here, the second season for a player that comes from overseas, there’s a bit to contend with, moving your family to a new town and new team and getting to know the lads and all of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he has settled in really well. His chemistry is great with the group, and I think he’s playing really, really well.”

Keighran arrived at Wigan from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 season, meaning he is, as things currently stand, off-contract at the end of this year. He has scored 13 tries and kicked 137 goals in 41 appearances for the Warriors so far, whilst helping Peet’s side complete an unprecedented Grand Slam last season.

The former New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters man was asked about his future by Sky Sports after scooping the Player of the Match award in Wigan’s win over Catalans almost a fortnight ago, with Keighran saying: “No decisions have been made yet, the discussions are underway, but I’ll keep that one to myself until we get a bit further into it, so I’ll keep it to myself for now.”

Next up for Keighran and the Warriors is a trip to Dewsbury to face Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, June 14.