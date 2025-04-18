Wigan Warriors' new signing Christian Wade was unveiled to the fans at the Brick Community Stadium on Good Friday | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet believes new signing Christian Wade will prove to be a ‘great addition’ for the reigning Super League champions.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors have signed rugby union convert and former NFL running back Wade on a short-term deal following the conclusion of the Premiership Rugby season with Gloucester Rugby.

Wade was unveiled as Wigan’s new signing to the sold-out crowd at the Brick Community Stadium ahead of their 24-14 derby win over St Helens on Good Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 33-year-old winger has put pen to paper on a contract with Wigan for the remainder of the 2025 Super League season, but will finish his commitments with Gloucester in the Premiership Rugby competition before linking up with his new teammates.

“Depending on whether Gloucester get to the play-offs or not, you’re looking at the backend of the rugby union season,” said Peet of when Wade will officially arrive at Robin Park Arena.

Wade has spent the majority of his professional career in rugby union, scoring 82 tries over a seven-year period with Wasps.

But in 2018, Wade left rugby union to pursue a career in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills, taking advantage of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his return to rugby union, Wade played for Racing 92 in France before joining Gloucester for the 2024/2025 season.

The Slough-born winger also represented England in 2012 and then went on the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia the following year.

Peet believes Wade will prove to be a ‘great addition’ for his side as they look to retain their Super League crown later this year.

“It’s been in the pipeline for a while now,” said Peet.

“This salary cap presents an opportunity to get someone from outside the sport, and Christian Wade is a player we’ve admired for a long time, and we just thought he would bring some quality, competition, and experience to the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got a challenge ahead, but he’s proven in the past he’s got the right mindset, and I think he’ll be a great addition for us.

“I am looking forward to working with him; he seems fully committed, and he and his partner Lisa are great to talk to.

“He has got to focus on the rest of the season with Gloucester for the time being before then, but we’ll get a new player who adds something to us.”