Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has discussed potential loan moves regarding some of the club’s youngsters, having praised the strength in depth and competition for places currently amongst his first-team squad.

The Warriors have sent a couple of younger members of their squad out on loan to Super League clubs this year, with prop Sam Eseh flourishing on a season-long loan with Hull FC, whilst France international Tiaki Chan has spent the year with Salford Red Devils. Harvey Makin, a Wigan-born academy product, has also played five games for Salford on loan in the first half of the season.

Wigan also have a strong working relationship with dual-registration partners Oldham and London Broncos, who both ply their trade in the Championship, with the likes of Tom Forber, Jacob Douglas, Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason, Kian McDermott, Taylor Kerr, Josh Cartwright, George Hirst, Kalum Rathbone and Noah Hodkinson featuring in the second tier so far this year, either via loan or dual-registration.

Makin was recently recalled from his loan spell with Salford. The homegrown middle is yet to make his first-team debut for the Warriors, but has been 18th man on a handful of occasions.

“Like any player, you know, there are areas he did well,” Peet said on Makin’s loan spell with the Red Devils. “He was playing in challenging circumstances, don’t get me wrong, the Salford team was changing a lot and there was a lot of back foot rugby, so I think he’ll be a better player for that experience, no doubt, and if it’s not with us, we certainly need to get him back into Super League, at the right times.”

Meanwhile, highly-rated hooker Tom Forber, who played in last year’s Super League Grand Final win at Old Trafford, hasn’t featured for the first-team since March, following Brad O’Neill’s return from injury, but has been plying his trade for the reserves, as well as Oldham via dual-reg.

Peet has praised Forber’s attitude for continuing to work hard in training and continuing to provide healthy competition alongside O’Neill and Kru Leeming in a high-quality hooking department at the reigning Super League champions.

“There’s no doubt he wants to be playing for our first-team regularly, but at the moment he is our third-choice hooker and with that comes a little bit of frustration where you’ve got to try to keep working hard,” Peet said of Forber.

“He knows first-hand how things can change very quickly, he’s experienced it in the past. Again with Tom, we keep having conversations about where the best place is for him to play his rugby whilst he is trying to force his way into our first-team, and we take that very much on a week-to-week, month-to-month basis. Whether we can afford to let him go out for a few weeks or we need him on hand here.

“He’s been out on loan. If we’ve got reserve games, potentially it is better to keep him here, sometimes it depends on what day the game falls on, if he’s in our 21 he has to warm up then he can play on the Saturday, if the game is on a Thursday in the reserves, it might be better to go and play for Oldham on dual-registration, if Oldham don’t have room for him, we might send him out on loan for a few weeks if we can get a Super League loan somewhere, then it might be the right time we can let him go out for a couple of weeks, so it is a very live (situation), there are lots of things to consider.”

Meanwhile, Wigan’s reserves enjoyed an impressive 56-10 win over Castleford Tigers last week, with John Duffy’s side running in 10 tries through Hirst (3), Farrimond (2), Rathbone, Makin, Lowe, McDermott and Declan Murphy.

Peet is pleased with the strength and depth in his squad at the moment, with competition for places adding to the intensity and quality on the training field.

“It has several advantages,” Peet said of the younger members of his first-team squad. “It’s competition for places, it’s strength in depth, but as I’ve said before, it’s very important that training is intense and when they’re your opposition day in, day out, it brings out the best of our first-choice lads, so it’s only a good thing to have that intensity around the club and it was important they played well last week, I know they had a different team against Leeds (the week before), but they wanted to put that right and I was pleased with it.”