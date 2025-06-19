Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet says he is ‘happy’ with the ongoing development of rising star Jack Farrimond, whilst discussing the opportunity of getting him more minutes under his belt, whether it be in the first-team or elsewhere on loan or dual-registration.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh-born Farrimond has come through the famed youth ranks at the Warriors, and it is safe to say he is one of the brightest young talents in British rugby league right now.

The 19-year-old has already made 12 first-team appearances since making his senior debut last year, whilst he has also featured once in the Championship for London Broncos this season via dual-registration, which saw him claim the Player of the Match award in his one and only outing for Mike Eccles’ side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrimond produced a classy display in Wigan’s win over Huddersfield last weekend, scoring twice in the final seven minutes to snatch a 22-18 victory, and highly thought of at the Warriors.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Wigan boss Peet admitted there is ‘no doubt’ Farrimond deserves to play more Super League, whilst explaining the complex challenge of finding him regular minutes on loan or dual-registration.

“I am happy with his development, I think we’re all happy with his development,” said Peet.

“Ideally, he would’ve played more games, I think we’ve got to create more opportunities for him at the back end of the year, but as I’ve mentioned recently, he’s quite often the next spine player in for us so I have to be careful how long I let him out for, sometimes (it depends) what day the game lands on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This week, for example, if he wasn’t to play first-team (against Wakefield Trinity on Friday), we know we’ve got an intense reserve game against St Helens (on Saturday). No disrespect to other reserve teams, but if he were playing against a different team, it might not be the right challenge for him, it’s then too late to get him a game on loan or dual-reg because he hasn’t trained in the position he plays.

“If he were a front-rower or winger, you’d probably get someone snapping your hand off (for a loan or dual-reg), so it is a challenge, he understands it.

“We’re very open and honest with him, some weeks he is wanting to get a game somewhere and I’ve not been able to get it for him or allow him to go out maybe because of the risk, maybe we had one of our spine players who was 50/50 or something, so it really is a live (situation), its man management and good conversations with Jack. John Duffy (transition coach) does a good job mentoring him and finding him games as well, so it’s complex.”

Farrimond is seemingly getting more accustomed to life in Super League with each chance he gets, whilst building his combination with Harry Smith, Bevan French and other members of Wigan’s spine on the training field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important we continue to build those relationships, whether it’s Jack and Harry, or Jack and Bevan, because we’re going to need it throughout the year,” Peet added.

“It could happen any time at all, and Jack’s back in, so I like it when he gets an opportunity. I like seeing Bevan and Harry play as well, but there is no doubt Jack deserves to play more Super League.

“I’m sure he’s (Jack) learning from them (French and Smith), but I think they’ll be learning a bit from him as well. He’s a smart player, very skilful and has got loads going for him.

“I know they have a good relationship that group of players, you could throw Kruise Leeming, Brad O’Neill and Tom Forber in the mix, who are very important to what we do, so it’s important that we keep building those connections, not just for this season, but for the future as well.”