Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet said he was pleased to see his side ‘play with such spirit’ as they rallied a late comeback to snatch a 22-18 victory over Huddersfield Giants in Dewsbury.

Despite opening the scoring, Wigan conceded two first half tries from Goerge Flanagan and George King, which saw the Warriors trail 12-4 at the break.

Jai Field pulled one back for Wigan after the second half restart before former Warrior Joe Greenwood extended the Giants’ lead to 18-10 with 25 minutes remaining. However, the Warriors never gave in and scored two tries through Jack Farrimond in the final seven minutes to snatch a 22-18 victory at the FLAIR Stadium.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet said: “I was always thinking today was a really sticky game for obvious reasons, and I’m just pleased to see us play with such spirit towards the end, so much stuff going against us, and I just love the resolve of the team.

“You can’t win them all in a pretty manner or a perfect manner, you always want to execute things better than you did the week before, but I love what I’ve been reminded of about my group today.”

Asked what that reminder was from his group, Peet replied: “They’ve just won a game where absolutely everything was stacked against them, from the stadium, the way it was officiated, the pitch dimensions - I’m not criticising the referee - it’s just the game is being played at a very slow pace at the moment on a narrow pitch, and we had to find a way, we had some decent players missing, a few things went against us in the game and we had the last effect on the game.

“We came through it, and we got the win. Sometimes you’d love to win every game in fine style, but you learn a lot about your time when its backs against the wall, there’s no doubt it has an effect on the way the game is played when you play on a narrow field, it’s common sense, but the players embraced it, I don’t think there was a great deal wrong with their attitude, but you when you throw that in with a gale force wind, there was a lot to contend with.

“I’d never give up on them. I know we’ve got that ability and talent; the threat of us is that we can post points, and we’ve got talent, ability, and the lads are on the same wavelength. I’d rather them did it earlier, there’s no doubt, but it makes for an entertaining game and an interesting story, which I’m sure was the idea when this fixture was decided to be played here, but we dealt with it, we embraced it and we’ll learn a lot from it.”

Meanwhile, Peet picked out his backline for praise and match-winner Farrimond, who scooped Sky Sports’ Player of the Match award.

“I thought Jai Field was outstanding,” Peet added. “It was a big day for the aerial battle because the pitch is so short and the wind, so the back three of ours, Zach (Eckersley), Liam Marshall and Jai Field, had a lot to contend with and I just thought Jai did that really well, he was courageous, and then had some standout moments in our points.

“I loved the way Jack Farrimond came through the game; he was good with the ball under pressure. I thought Huddersfield game-planned really well, they isolated him, and that’s something he’s going to have to get more and more used to, but he stuck at his game and he’ll be delighted with how it finished.”