Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet delivered a measured take when asked about the latest regarding the Super League match limits minute caps.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super League clubs have been told the rules regarding the number of minutes each player can play are in force, but that there will be no sanctions for clubs who don’t abide by them, according to All Out Rugby League.

Full game equivalents (FGE), which put a cap on the number of minutes players are allowed to play in a season, dependent on their age and position, are in operation this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would mean the likes of Wigan star Junior Nsemba would be in a position where he would have to stand down at some point during the season order to comply the match limits cap, but the RFL contacted clubs last week clarifying that the rules were still in place, but also revealing there will be no punishments for clubs who don’t abide by them this year, according to All Out Rugby League’s report last week.

CEOs were informed in an email from RFL chief executive Tony Sutton last week to ensure guidance is followed, pointing out that the welfare of players and the science that provides it is in the best interest of the players’ long-term health.

Match limits caps for Men’s Super League

Backs 22 years old or older on 1 Jan prior to the season; 30 FGEs (2,400 minutes)

Forwards 22 years old or older on 1 Jan prior to the season; 25 FGEs (2,000 minutes)

Backs younger than 22 years old on 1 Jan prior to the season; 25 FGEs (2,000 minutes)

Forwards younger than 22 years old on 1 Jan prior to the season; 20 FGEs (1,600 minutes)

*A player who plays more than 75% of their game time in that position, this threshold will apply (e.g., if a 25-year-old plays 1,500 minutes as a forward, the limits for a forward will apply).

Peet was asked for his thoughts on the match limits, with the Warriors boss understanding the RFL’s rationale behind the match limits, whilst wanting the club to be trusted for looking after the welfare of their players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the clubs, we all would like to freshen up our teams, of course we would,” said Peet.

“You’ve got two examples there, Liam (Farrell), an older player who we’d like to keep fresh ready for the games, Junior (Nsemba) is someone we want to look after for the long-term and get his body right but they’re both playing well in a winning team, they’ve both had some time off so far this season, we look after them as far as their training load.

“For me, I understand the rationale behind it but, as clubs and coaches and performances teams, that’s our skillset, knowing when to select people and when not to select people, and developing young players which, clubs like ourselves, Leeds, St Helens, Warrington, with the track records we’ve got, we should be trusted to look after our players’ long-term development.

“I like the way the RFL have gone about it, they’ve highlighted it, they’ve given us guidance, but ultimately, the plan and strategy are driven by us.”