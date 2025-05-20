Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet named Super League's Coach of the Month for April

Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has been named as Super League’s Coach of the Month for April after guiding his side to wins in each of their three fixtures last month, with the reigning champions having won their last six games in total.

The Warriors won all three of their Super League fixtures in April, including a top-of-the-table clash against Hull KR, running out 28-12 winners at Sewell Group Craven Park in Round Seven. Wigan came from behind to end the Robins’ unbeaten start to the season, with Bevan French and Jai Field putting on a show to clinch an impressive win for the Warriors away at the league leaders.

A week later, Peet’s side enjoyed a Good Friday derby win over rivals St Helens in front of a sold-out crowd at the Brick Community Stadium. Wigan went into a 12-2 lead at the break thanks to tries from Jai Field and Abbas Miski, with Field, who is currently the competition’s top try-scorer, adding another try shortly after the interval to seal a 24-14 win and the bragging rights for Wigan fans.

The voting panel for Super League’s Coach of the Month is made up of selected members of the rugby league media.

“Matt Peet continues to inspire his Wigan Warriors team to impressive feats, with the performances of Bevan French and Jai Field in particular taking the Cherry and Whites to heights other teams cannot live with,” said one member of the voting panel, explaining their decision to award Peet as Coach of the Month.

“This was typified by their April run, in which high-flying leaders Hull KR were handed a first defeat, a hugely physical and emotional derby with Saints was handled with resolve and skill to win and a resurgent Hull FC were comfortably quelled on their home patch.”

Peet and the Warriors will look to make it seven wins in a row when they travel to the south of France to face Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.