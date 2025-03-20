Ryan Hall of Leeds Rhinos | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Ryan Hall will make his 500th career appearance on Saturday when Leeds Rhinos host Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has paid tribute to Ryan Hall ahead of the Leeds Rhinos legend’s 500th career appearance this weekend.

Hall, 37, has enjoyed an incredible career to date, scoring 339 tries in 499 games for club and country.

The Yorkshireman has won 47 international caps in total for Great Britain and England, representing his country in the last three World Cups.

He is a bonafide Rhinos legend, too, winning six Super League titles, two Challenge Cups, two League Leaders’ Shields and two World Club Challenge titles with the Headingley club.

Hall will join the exclusive 500 club should he line up against Wigan - as expected - in the Round Five clash at AMT Headingley on Saturday night.

“A remarkable achievement for any player but I think the way he’s played, he is one if – if not – the best winger in Super League history,” Peet said of Hall.

“He has scored some amazing tries and important tries but also the work he’s done for every team he’s played in, I think he is one of the strongest backfield carriers in the competition.

“The amount of meetings I’ve sat in when we’ve said how strong he carries the ball and then he just does it anyway... I’ve got a massive amount of respect for him, I know a lot of the lads who played or worked with him at England all say what a fantastic character he is.

“Every club he’s been at he’s added something, I think his consistency levels have been remarkable, that’s credit to the way he is as a professional I guess.”

Wigan forward Sam Walters, who joined the Warriors from Leeds ahead of last season, also had some classy words to say on Hall.

“I don’t know how many I’m on yet but it is pretty rare for anyone in this day and age to play 500,” said Walters. “He’s done it all around the world and he has been so consistent for so long, so it’ll be a pleasure to share the field with him.

“They had that Golden Generation at Leeds and he was obviously a part of that squad, but I’ve always just known him to be quite quiet but a good lad, I’ve never heard a bad comment about him. He was part of those successful Leeds teams and he’ll want to emulate that.”

Wigan turn their attention back onto Super League this week after being knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Hull FC last time out.

Peet admitted he and his side want to right the wrongs of their Cup exit in the coming weeks with some positive performances.

“I don’t think we could be any more motivated to do well,” Peet replied when asked whether their Cup exit has provided added motivation to retain their Super League crown.

“Maybe it sharpens us and makes us look at ourselves a little bit deeper and where we can improve – but I guess it’s more fuel for us, more time to reflect, because we are going to have some more free weekends that we didn’t want, so however we do it, we’ve got to use it as advantage now and turn it into an opportunity.

“I don’t think we needed reminding (about how competitive Super League is), but it certainly paints the picture of rugby league. If one of you is a little bit off in terms of energy or application, then it is very fine margins between winning comfortably or losing comfortably, I really believe that.”