Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet at the Brick Community Stadium | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet says he is expecting nothing less than an ‘excellent’ Warrington Wolves side at Magic Weekend, despite the latter’s lengthy injury list.

Warrington will be without both of their first-choice halfbacks - captain George Williams and goal-kicker Marc Sneyd - and leading try-scorer Matty Ashton for the trip to St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, youngsters Arron Lindop, Leon Hayes and Luke Thomas have also been ruled out, with Toby King, Sam Powell and Lachlan Fitzgibbon believed to be doubtful.

But if anything, Peet insists he and his team will definitely not underestimate Sam Burgess’ side, and will prepare for a more focused Wire team.

“I think they’ve had a bit of inconsistency in the spine area with injuries and whatnot, but they’ve kept winning and competing, and I think that’s testament to the team spirit,” said Peet in his pre-match press conference.

“I think they’re very tenacious. I just think they’re littered with good athletes and quality players, but I think they commit to one another and they find a way.

“I’d like to say that we always concentrate on ourselves. Obviously, you talk about opposition key threats as well, and it probably just means we won’t spend as much time doing that.

“We’ll concentrate on ourselves even more, and we’ll know whoever Warrington throw in there, they’ll have a great plan. They’re well-coached and they’ll commit to it.

“I’ve seen many times over the years across the league, I can relate to it where you are missing a player or two in those key positions, and it narrows your focus a little bit on what you want to commit to. You can get some great wins doing that, so we’ll be expecting an excellent Warrington and I think that’s what we’ll get.”

Peet was also asked to identify Warrington’s key threats in the absence of premier playmakers Williams and Sneyd.

“I think Matty Dufty is up there as one of the best players in the competition,” he added.

“He’s developed his game under Sam (Burgess), Martin (Gleeson) and Richard (Marshall), so I’d think you’d have to mention him, but I think their outside-backs are very athletic and they’ve got some experienced forwards led by Paul Vaughan.

“They’re a well-balanced team and despite their injuries, they are in a great position in the league and are still in the (Challenge) Cup, so they’re doing well and it’ll be a full-blooded game.”