Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet believes Hull FC are now reaping their rewards of the adversity they faced last season, which laid the foundation for John Cartwright and Co to build on.

The Warriors are hoping to make it four wins in a row on Sunday when they travel to the MKM Stadium to face a Hull side who have been reborn this year, winning five of their eight Super League games under head coach Cartwright.

Hull underwent a heavy recruitment drive in the off-season, signing the likes of Jordan Rapana, John Asiata, Zak Hardaker, Aidan Sezer and Cade Cust, with Liam Knight and Will Pryce being more recent additions.

Meanwhile, academy products Lewis Martin, Harvey Barron, Logan Moy and Davy Litten have impressed when given the chance in Super League, with Hull starting to bear fruit of last season’s turmoil.

“I think we’re up against a quality team,” said Peet. “When I say they are a surprise package, they are probably a little bit of the unknown because they had such a high turnover and a new coach, but they’ve certainly delivered, I like the way they play, I like the way they carry themselves.

“I like the way John speaks, I think you can tell he’s been around the block, his teams are very well put together, very tough and very committed, but I also think they move the ball as well as any team in the competition, which John has spoken openly about.

“When you recruit players like John Asiata, Aidan Sezer and Jordan Rapana, with the quality of young players they’ve managed to unearth through the adversity over the last season or so, they’ve quickly got the makings of a top team again, it’s credit to the work by Richie (Myler, chief executive) and the board who have put that squad together, and recruiting John, Andy Last and Grixy (Simon Grix) in the first place.

“I think I’ve said in the past, the work Simon Grix did last year against adversity instilled some good ethics in the club, and that’s probably the foundation this year has been built on.”

Wigan have played Hull twice already this year, winning 46-4 away in Round Two of Super League whilst going down to a 26-22 defeat at home in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.

Peet says he isn’t reading too much into the previous results ahead of Sunday’s clash, but knows his side will have to be on top form to take the two points back over the Pennines.

“I think they were missing a few players when we went there, I think we had some adversity, and they were excellent when they came here, so I just think it is two good teams,” Peet added.

“Things will happen in the game, and it will be whoever deals with it the best. Obviously, it’s an exciting stadium to visit with a great atmosphere, so I wouldn’t read too much into the last two games other than knowing there are two teams who are capable of beating each other on their day.

“It’s a great place to go and play, it’s a challenge, they’ve gone from not being fancied last year to right in the mix this year, so we don’t look at it like that, it’s just another opportunity to go and play at a great arena against a quality team.”