Jai Field scoring a try for Wigan Warriors against Hull FC | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Matt Peet has provided the latest injury news from within the Wigan Warriors camp after their defeat to Hull FC

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet provided an injury update on three of his players following their defeat to Hull FC in the Challenge Cup.

The reigning Cup holders were knocked out of the prestigious competition on Saturday night after going down to a 26-22 defeat to Hull at the Brick Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan were 22-6 to the good at the break thanks to first half tries from Zach Eckersley, Jai Field, Junior Nsemba and Liam Farrell - but Hull staged an impressive second half comeback, scoring 20 unanswered points, including a hat-trick from winger Lewis Martin.

The Warriors were dealt a blow midway through the first half when fullback Jai Field left the action with a hamstring issue and didn’t return. Peet was forced to shuffle his team around - with Bevan French moving to fullback, Adam Keighran to the halves, Farrell to centre and Sam Walters coming off the bench in the back-row.

“Jai will need a scan on his hamstring, it’s impossible to tell on that at this stage,” said Peet.

Influential forward Kaide Ellis left the field for a head injury assessment in the latter stages of the game - which he passed - meaning he is free to play in next Saturday’s clash with Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keighran to a knock to his knee early on, and the Australian centre will undergo scans in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury.

Peet added: “Kaide is sore in there (changing rooms), he passed his HIA but his neck is sore so we’ll see how he is on that and Adam, I’m not sure, he got through the game after a bang on the knee but he’ll also need a scan.”

Hull will discover their quarter-final opponents when the draw takes place on Monday evening, whilst Wigan will their attention back on Super League with a trip to Leeds on Saturday night.