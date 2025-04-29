Christian Wade in action for Gloucester in 2025 | Getty Images

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided insight into the club’s thinking behind signing Christian Wade, who will add depth and competition to the wing positions.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month, rugby union convert Wade put pen to paper on a short-term contract with the reigning Super League champions until the end of the 2025 season.

Wade will link up with his new Wigan teammates when his rugby union commitments are done with Gloucester Rugby following the conclusion of the Premiership Rugby season, which is expected to be around June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the 33-year-old winger will not count on Wigan’s salary cap due to the New Talent Pool clause. Any player who hasn’t previously played rugby league is given a value of £0 in the first year of their deal.

Peet believes the opportunity of signing former British and Irish Lions representative Wade was too good an opportunity to pass up, whilst bolstering Wigan’s wing options, competing for a place on the wing alongside the likes of Liam Marshall, Abbas Miski and Jacob Douglas.

“Firstly, there was the opportunity to do so with the New Talent Pool dispensation,” Peet said when asked about the club’s rationale of signing Wade. “Everyone knows the salary cap is tight and you’re limited with how much talent you can bring in but there is an opportunity there so it’s something that I think most clubs have an eye on all the time, particularly in that outside-back position where the transfer of skills is probably a little simpler, although still challenging.

“Christian is a great talent with athleticism and also a track record of a new challenge, embracing new sports and learning quickly, so I think it’s a calculated risk, one that brings excitement for us, Christian and our supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think if you look at the wing position, we’ve been running with Liam, Abbas and Jacob Douglas, but you probably want four in there. Liam hasn’t missed a beat yet but it would be nice at some point if we could look after him, so Christian brings depth and competition, and I think he will play a part for us, and he’ll add to us in terms of not just his quality but his experience. He is a world-class athlete who has been in some world-class environments, and from speaking to him already, he’s going to embrace the challenge, he wants to add to the group, and I hope to learn from him as much as he learns from us.

“His skill set is one that’s very transferable in terms of speed, strength and agility. Obviously, the ball is the same shape so he knows how to handle that and thrive on the end of opportunities and more so from the conversations and what I’ve heard from speaking to people about his character, I’ve spoken to a lot of people who’ve worked with him, they’ve all been very complimentary about his appetite for work and for learning, and that’s something that resonates with us.”

Wade will bring a wealth of experience to the Warriors. He has scored 90 tries in Premiership Rugby, sitting fourth on the competition’s all-time try-scoring list, just 11 behind record-holder Chris Ashton, who came through the ranks at hometown club Wigan before crossing codes.

The Slough-born winger has spent the majority of his professional career in rugby union, but he also enjoyed three years as a running back in the NFL’s International Player Pathway Programme with the Buffalo Bills between 2019 and 2022 after deciding to pursue a career in the NFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wade made the headlines with a 65-yard touchdown with his first carry in a pre-season NFL game for the Buffalo Bills against the Indianapolis Colts, although he never made an official NFL appearance during his time in the United States.

Peet revealed earlier this year that Warriors star Miski requires surgery on his knee at some point, so the signing of Wade to bring additional cover to the wing positions makes sense. Does this mean Miski will go under the knife sooner rather than later?

“Not sooner (for the surgery), but obviously it is going to test our options there,” Peet replied. “It was probably wheels in motion before that (Miski needing surgery) but I think four wingers is probably what you want, I know we’ve got Zach (Eckersley) who can play a bit of wing as well, but we’re going to need Zach in the centre as well, so Christian is just another good option and probably an area we’ve been looking to strengthen, and the salary cap dispensation presents that opportunity.”

Wade’s most memorable stint in rugby union came with Wasps, where he worked under Wigan legend Shaun Edwards. He made 165 appearances for Wasps between 2011 and 2018, scoring 90 tries in Premiership Rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is currently in Premiership Rugby commitments with Gloucester, but is there any work Wigan can do with him in the meantime, or just wait until he arrives in an official capacity at Robin Park Arena?

“Firstly, we’ve got to be respectful of Gloucester and George Skivington, who is a friend of ours, so I would never do anything that would distract Christian from his commitment there, and he’s not that kind of guy anyway,” said Peet.

“Everything he says is about doing the right thing by Gloucester, and of course, there are things that go on in the background, just to train his eye a little bit, like video footage and conversations really.”

Peet says the Warriors won’t rush Wade into Super League action straight away, and will be patient with the former England rugby union international as he adjusts to the 15-a-side code for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d be foolish to put a timeframe on it now, so I won’t,” Peet added. “We will have a look at him in practice, we’ll see how the games land, there might be a possibility when we need him sooner rather than later, so it’s going to be a good problem to have.”