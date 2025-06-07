Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Denis Betts provided an update on Emily Veivers after the Papua New Guinea international left the action early in their Challenge Cup final triumph at Wembley.

Utility forward Veivers left the action in the second half of Wigan’s 42-6 win over St Helens on Saturday afternoon with a nasty-looking arm injury, and she didn’t return to the field.

The PNG Orchids star will get scans on her arm in the coming days, but was in good spirits in the changing rooms after the game, according to her coach Denis Betts.

“She’s in a bit of pain Emily,” Betts said in his post-match press conference. “But, hopefully, the poison (alcohol) might make that feel a bit better!

“Her arm just got caught just before they scored their try. She got caught between two players and might have done something to her elbow or arm, we’re not really sure yet, but she’s in a bit of pain, but she’s managed to find her way into the changing room, do a bit of a dance and enjoy the moment.

“She’s been fantastic for us this year, she’s added a really different dimension, not just on the field but off it as well, she has got a real character and buzz about her. She’s a pleasure to be around, but she’s in a sling at the moment.”

Veivers was one of five new signings at the Warriors ahead of this season. She currently works in Betts’ cafe a couple of days a week alongside her playing duties with Wigan, and Betts joked about her having to work on Monday.

“She’s working Monday, definitely!” Betts laughed. “She has to work because I’m doing something on Monday...”

The Warriors ran in seven tries against the Saints through Megan Williams, Mary Coleman, Veivers, Izzy Rowe, Eva Hunter, Grace Banks and Anna Davies. Banks received the Player of the Match award as the Warriors ended St Helens’ four-year dominance in the Cup.