Micky McIlorum in action for Hull KR | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet says he has ‘a lot of admiration’ for veteran Hull KR duo Micky McIlorum and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who have been two of his favourite players in the game over the last decade.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England and Ireland international McIlorum and New Zealand icon Waerea-Hargreaves arrived at Hull KR in the off-season, with the pair boasting more than 750 career appearances between them.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s trip to Sewell Group Craven Park in what will be the first meeting between Wigan and Hull KR since last year’s Grand Final at Old Trafford, which the Warriors won 9-2, Peet paid glowing words to experienced duo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just think there’s two good teams, two well-balanced rugby league teams, and I like the way their team has shaped up,” Peet said of Hull KR.

“The lads they’ve recruited in the off-season in Micky Mac and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, I think they’ve been two of my favourite players over the last decade or so. It’s great to see them together, we’re going to have a tough game on our hands but, generally, that brings the best out of us as well.

“Jared is an old-school front-rower, he’s played in some massive games in some of the best teams in the NRL. I’ve got nothing but respect for him.

“Micky is loved here and held in such high esteem and they are both confrontational players, we probably don’t see as much of that (confrontational side) in the game as we used to but they are still good to watch and I’m sure they’ve had a massive influence on the rest of the pack at Hull KR. I’ve got a lot of admiration for those two.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlorum came through the famed youth ranks at Wigan before making his first-team debut back in 2007.

The 37-year-old hooker went on to spend 11 seasons with the Warriors, making 242 appearances in cherry and white, whilst winning three Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title with the club.

Peet was asked if McIlorum, who played the full 80 minutes in Hull KR’s win over Hull FC last week, was one of the toughest players in Super League over the last decade.

“Not one of... the toughest player!” Peet replied with a smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What you love about Micky is that he is so understated off the field, he keeps himself to himself, he’s an intelligent lad and there’s loads to respect about him, but on the field, he is full-on, isn’t he? I think he makes players around him better, I’ve said that for a long time.

“I think if you were a front-rower at the side of him, you’d feel a bit tougher yourself. He brings out the best in others, so I’ve loads of respect for what Micky did at Wigan, then at Catalans and now Hull KR. One of the best, I think.”

The Warriors face the Robins at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday evening, 8pm kick-off.