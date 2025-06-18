Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Zach Eckersley has taken his opportunity with both hands and stepped up to the plate in the Wigan Warriors first-team this season, according to his coach Matt Peet.

Academy product Eckersley has played in 11 of Wigan’s 14 games in Super League so far this season, and has impressed on the wing in the absence of Abbas Miski, who has been sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

The 21-year-old hasn’t put a foot wrong really during his time with the Warriors’ first-team ever since making his debut in 2022, whilst also enjoying loan spells in the Championship with Widnes Vikings, Barrow Raiders and London Broncos.

Eckersley, who has scored 14 tries in 29 games for Wigan so far, has taken his opportunity with both hands this season and is flourishing in Super League, with his best still to come.

“That’s what we were hoping for Zach to do this year,” said Peet.

“He was our next back in, whether it was centre or wing, and he has stepped up to the plate, and is improving, learning and developing all the time.

“He works very hard, and he is a pleasure to work with.”

The Warriors are looking to make it 10 wins in a row when they visit the DIY Kitchens Stadium to face Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

Reflecting on last Saturday’s last-gasp 22-18 win over Wakefield Trinity in Dewsbury, Peet was pleased with how his side are finding different ways to win and their ‘never-say-die’ attitude, but that they also need to take lessons from it.

“You’ve got to find lots of ways to win games during the season, and to win in the last play of the game is one of them,” said Peet. “You don’t want to make a habit of them, but it was a reminder of the spirit we’ve got and the never-say-die attitude.

“We’ll learn some lessons about hoping we don’t get ourselves in those situations too often, but I think credit goes to Huddersfield as well, it was a day that had a lot of challenges around it, Huddersfield was the main challenge for us.

“I thought they were probably closer to the team that Luke (Robinson) would like out on a consistent basis and they played with a lot of commitment and I think they will go on to test more teams, particularly if they can keep their key players on the field, so I’m proud of the team, but we need to be learning from that.”