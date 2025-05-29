Getty Images

Wigan Warriors star Brad O’Neill feels he is starting to get back to his best after being ‘proud’ of overcoming his cruel ACL injury ahead of schedule.

The 22-year-old hooker suffered a dreaded ACL injury last July, which ended his season as the Warriors went on to lift the League Leaders’ Shield and Super League Grand Final in his absence.

But O’Neill worked incredibly hard behind closed doors to come back stronger, with the England international returning after seven-and-a-half months back in March this year. Since then, O’Neill has featured in seven games, with Wigan winning all of them.

“It sounds cliché, but it was a pretty tough time,” said O’Neill upon reflecting on his injury.

“But I feel like I was surrounded by great lads here at Wigan, and all the staff and physios looked after me, and we ended up going on to have a great season, so it was a difficult one, but it was still a proud one for me, I would say.

“I feel like I’m pretty mentally tough in that capacity. It wasn’t the first time I’ve had an injury where I’ve had to have a long period of time out, it was always a case of when and if I could get back early. There was never any second-guessing.”

O’Neill has been finding his form again in recent weeks, and is working in tandem with fellow hooker Kruise Leeming, with the pair regularly interchanging, sometimes even on the field at the same time.

“I feel like I’ve come back in a big set of games, playing the likes of Hull KR away, Saints at home, Warrington at Magic, Leigh at home, there have been some tough games, and I feel like I came back pretty early,” O’Neill added.

“I came back at seven-and-a-half months, so finding form and playing was always going to take a bit longer for me, dealing with aches and pains with my knee and coming back early.

“I feel like it was always going to take that bit longer to find my feet but we’ve had a good run of games and the team is playing well, I think we’ve gone seven from seven, so I feel like we’ve had a tough period and we’ve come out on the other side and so have I with my knee.”

Next up for O’Neill and the Warriors is a clash with Salford Red Devils in Round 13 of Super League at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.