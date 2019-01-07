Wigan Warriors’ Camp Nou venture is “a huge statement”

Wigan’s game at Barcelona’s Camp Nou is the “most incredible development” in Super League for several years, according to the competition’s chief executive.

Robert Elstone believes the fixture against Catalans at the iconic venue can help break down barriers.

The Dragons were invited to move their home game on May 18 from Perpignan after winning the Challenge Cup last year.

“I think Wigan playing Catalans there is the most incredible development we’ve had for years,” Elstone told The Guardian.

“It’s a huge statement and it creates huge traction beyond our traditional circles.

“Super League has to get out of its own bubble, and the Nou Camp helps do that.”

He also revealed the format for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel will change to a weekly, public vote rather than a ballot of players at the end of the season.

Wigan launch the new Super League campaign when they visit St Helens on January 31.