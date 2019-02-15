Wigan Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin hailed ahead of World Club Challenge

Australia captain Boyd Cordner has spoken of the “respect” he has for Sean O’Loughlin ahead of Sunday’s World Club Challenge.

The 26-year-old highlighted the Warriors captain, 36, as one of England’s best players.

Cordner said: “I can remember watching him as a kid – he’s been a great player for such a long time.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him and it doesn’t surprise me one bit he’s still going around again.”

Cordner has faced O’Loughlin on the Test stage as well as in the 2014 World Club Challenge, when the Roosters were victorious with a 36-14 win at the Allianz Stadium.

“I was fortunate enough to play in that game, it was a great night,” he said. “After a hard season in the NRL, you get rewarded with the World Club Challenge against the best English side.”

Cordner isn’t the only man who has had praise for O’Loughlin, with former Roosters cult hero Adrian Morley also believing the 36-year-old is crucial for the Warriors.

“They’ve got so many talented players, but Lockers is their main man. Wigan will need him to be on his game – which I don’t doubt he will be,” said the ex-Leeds and Warrington favourite.

“I was lucky enough to play alongside him in the national team and, when he’s on the ball, the team usually go well.”

Morley will be at the DW as part of Sky Sports’ commentary team and while he admits he will be cheering for his old club, he says Wigan’s fans can play a big part in the outcome.

“The bigger the crowd, the better Wigan’s chances,” he said. “Even though you get big crowds in the NRL, they don’t make half the noise as the English fans.

“The Roosters have a lot of internationals who have played over here before; for some it will be a new experience.”

“Going to Wigan is always tough and they’re obviously the Super League champions. But the Roosters are a handy side so I think this should be a compelling game.”