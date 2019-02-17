Wigan Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin one of best in world, says Sydney Roosters coach

Sean O'Loughlin was hailed as "one of the best players in the world" by Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson after the World Club Challenge.

The 36-year-old England captain couldn't prevent his side slipping to a 20-8 defeat at an energy-charged DW Stadium.

But he was widely praised for his contribution, with former England captain Denis Betts labelling him "the best player on the field."

And victorious coach Robinson said: "If Sean O’Loughlin is not one of the best players in the world... he’s an incredible player and asked a lot of questions.

“When I heard he was going off I thought ‘Good, he’s giving us a break’, then five minutes later he was back on the field.”

And hat-trick hero Brett Morris said: "He's a warhorse, that's the best way to describe Sean O'Loughlin.

"He's a tough competitor and he brings the best out of that side.

"He certainly delivered, he was outstanding and he can hold his head high."

Morris scored a hat-trick on the same pitch where he scored two tries against Wigan in the 2011 World Club Challenge, playing for St George Illawarra Dragons in a 21-15 win.

"My mum sent me a message this morning and said, 'Good luck, try and get man of the match again'," he smiled, after his first game for the Roosters - and his first at centre.

"I just wanted to put a solid performance so to get three tries was pretty special.

"This is a ground I've played Tests and another World Club Challenge - so I enjoy it here, and tonight was no different."