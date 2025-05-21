Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors enjoyed a clean sweep of the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel points following their win over Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

Superstar halfback Bevan French received maximum points for his Player of the Match performance in the second Battle of the Borough of the season, with a strong crowd of more than 17,000 in attendance at the Brick Community Stadium. French provided two assists, one for the supporting Adam Keighran before a break and the second for a stunning flick pass that saw Zach Eckersley score in the corner.

Meanwhile, a try and assist saw Jake Wardle handed two Man of Steel points, with in-form forward Sam Walters getting one point following another impressive display in the middle of the park.

Wigan’s Man of Steel points after Leigh win: Bevan French (3), Jake Wardle (2) and Sam Walters (1).

Elsewhere, young Wigan prop Sam Eseh, who is currently on a season-long loan at Hull FC, received three Man of Steel points following a huge display in Hull’s 18-16 defeat to Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley on Friday evening.

Jai Field is the Wigan player with the most Man of Steel points so far this season, with the speedster fullback having 10 to his name. Junior Nsemba, French and Wardle are all on eight points each.

Leeds Rhinos halfback Jake Connor is sitting at the top of the Man of Steel leaderboard with 16 points from 11 rounds, with Hull FC powerhouse Herman Ese’ese in second on 14 points and Nick Cotric of Catalans Dragons in third on 12 points.

In 2019, a new format for awarding the Man of Steel was introduced, whereby a panel consisting of 21 former players voted on a match-by-match basis, awarding consistency throughout the season.

A member of the panel watches each Super League game throughout the season and awards points to the three outstanding players: three for their chosen Player of the Match, two for the runner-up and so on.

After the final round of the regular season, the top three players in the Man of Steel leaderboard will be announced, with three panel members meeting to ratify the winner.

The Man of Steel point scorers are made public every week from the first round of the season until Round 18. After that, the leaderboard will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.