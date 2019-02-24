Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam has no grumbles about golden-point rule

Wigan coach Adrian Lam had no complaints over being denied a point because of the new golden-point rule.

Wigan full-back Zak Hardaker had a chance to win the game for his side with a conversion attempt 90 seconds from the end after Oliver Gildart's second try tied the scores at 22-22.

But his kick went inches wide and, after Wigan conceded a penalty in the first minute of extra time, Hull were able to clear their line and Mark Sneyd ended the game with a drop goal that secured a 23-22 victory.

It was the first game to be decided by golden-point since its introduction to Super League this year.

Lam said: "I don't mind (golden-point).

"It's great for entertainment - probably not when you're on the wrong end of it - but we had a kick to win the game so it was in our control."

Hull coach Lee Radford dubbed half-back Sneyd the "ice man" after his late strilke.

"The cool heads on the field were fantastic," Radford said. "He (Sneyd) is the ice man. He generally doesn't feel pressure and not many strike a ball like him."

The win ended a run of 13 successive defeats stretching back to last June and lifted the pressure on Radford.

"It's a huge relief because of the circumstances," Radford said. "We had no bench left, there were blokes coming off the field left, right and centre.

"To battle like they did and see that out, having lost in similar circumstances in round one at Hull KR, to lose that one would have been soul destroying.

"Under incredible circumstances we showed some steel."

The foundation for the victory was laid by two tries from debut winger Ratu Naulago, who was given temporary release from active service in the British Army to pursue a rugby league career.

"It's fantastic in his first game of rugby league at the top level to score two tries," Radford said.

"He's such a natural rugby player, he has that Fijian finesse about him. He signed during the week and is a left fielder who came from nowhere. I'm chuffed for him."

Radford was also full of praise for his coaching assistant Gareth Ellis, who made his comeback at the age of 37 to alleviate a front-row crisis and produced a calming influence during his 25-minute stint.

"It was a Gareth Ellis performance," Radford said. "You don't realise how much you miss him and to have him there today on his 100th game for the club, they're calling him the saviour in the dressing sheds."