Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam hasn't ruled-out another signing

Adrian Lam has not given up hope of adding another player to his Wigan squad before the start of the new Super League season.

When the former halfback took charge, he made no secret of the fact he would like an additional halfback and forward.

No.7 Jarrod Sammut subsequently joined from London Broncos but no movement elsewhere.

And Lam says they are still keeping an eye out for a possible additional recruit.

"We've spoken to a couple players of interest but nothing has been formalised," said Lam.

"We're still on the look out."

He allowed fringe halfback Josh Woods to join Leigh Centurions on loan and, with no reserve competition in 2019, there is the possibility other players - too old for the Under-19s - may have short spells away.

Wigan have two friendlies this weekend, with a young side travelling to face London Skolars on Friday ahead of a first-team trial match at Salford two days later.

"There are a couple of players who are on the fringes, who I just want to be clear in my head to see if we need them or we don't," added Lam.

Wigan will also head to Barrow for a friendly on Saturday, January 26 - just five days before they start their Super League defence with a trip to St Helens on Thursday, January 31.

"The team for the Barrow game will be mainly players from our full-time squad but outside of the top 17," he added.