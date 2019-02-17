Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam laments 'soft' defence

Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam said he was proud of the way his side played in their World Club Challenge defeat to Sydney Roosters, but lamented some ‘soft’ defence.

Wigan gifted their opponents a 10-0 start thanks to two Brett Morris tries.

And Lam acknowledged his side were victims of their own lapses in concentration.

"I spoke to the team but when you're playing quality teams, soft tries down our right - when you give them 10 point start it’s hard,” he said.

“We rallied and I was proud of the courage. I thought we played pretty good in the second-half. We could have been clinical at the end of our sets - a couple of brain snaps there - and that's where we need to get to as a team.”

Lam picked Dan Sarginson, Sean O’Loughlin and George Williams out for praise, and highlighted the fixture’s importance after an entertaining game played in front of a big crowd.

But he admitted to being frustrated at times with the flow of the game.

“These great teams make no mistakes,” said Lam.

"I don't know, I don't know - I was frustrated because the momentum of the game, and some of the things going against us.

“We got back into it and had we scored with a few minutes to go it would have been down to two.

“That momentum was taken away at times, too.

"I thought tonight was a massive highlight for RL around the world. A chocker-block stadium, the atmosphere was amazing, every one of the Roosters said they'd not experienced it before - it's something we need to continue.”