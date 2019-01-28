Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam looking for a way to fit Morgan Escare into plans

Adrian Lam has labelled Morgan Escare an “important” member of his Wigan squad – but admits he doesn’t yet know where he is going to figure.

The Frenchman was among the senior players to face Barrow in Saturday’s 18-18 draw.

It appears he may start the season outside of Lam’s 17-man squad.

Although Escare was second-choice full-back behind Sam Tomkins last season, he still managed to accrue 28 games – many coming off the bench in a ploy which

saw the latter move to halfback.

But with Zak Hardaker now on board, that option has been removed, and Lam admits he is not yet sure where – and

when – the livewire Escare may figure.

“I know he’s a fans’ favourite but it’s hard to fit him in at the moment because of the signing of Zak, it’s a case of where do you play him?” said Lam.

“We’ve just got to find a place.

“We know he’s an important member of our team, and he is a game breaker.

“But the best way to use him in the current layout of the team is the tricky part, and it may take a couple of weeks to work that out.”

Wigan face St Helens in Thursday’s Super League opener. The two clubs are today staging a joint media event, where Lam is likely to be asked for his view on the NRL’s billboard declaring Sydney Roosters as ‘world champions’ – three weeks before they travel to the Warriors for the World Club Challenge.