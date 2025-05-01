Wigan Warriors hooker Kruise Leeming and Warrington Wolves centre Toby King pose for a picture with the Super League trophy at the Angel of the North ahead of the 2025 Magic Weekend | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet says he is a fan of the Magic Weekend concept, with Super League getting chance to spread the rugby league gospel to new audiences.

The reigning Super League champions take on neighbours Warrington Wolves at in Day Two of Magic Weekend on Sunday afternoon, 3:15pm kick-off.

Super League’s two-day extravaganza this year returns to St James’ Park - home of Newcastle United Football Club - after a stint at Leeds United’s Elland Road in 2024.

“I enjoy it, yeah,” Peet said when asked about his thoughts on the Magic Weekend concept.

“I like it when you get the chance to play at new arenas and for the fans to experience that as well, at different places and locations. The concept is one to spread the game and promote it, so I like it.

“I also like us all getting together as a rugby league community, the players and supporters, so I think it’s been a great concept, which shows because it has been replicated across other sports.”

St James’ Park will play host to its eighth Magic Weekend in the event’s 18-year history since its launch in Cardiff in 2007, and Peet admits he is keen on taking rugby league to the North East.

“I just think it’s a great city with sporting passion, sporting history and a quality arena,” Peet said. “I think there is plenty for the supporters to do in and around the games as well, so it certainly hits all the criteria you would want in a Magic Weekend.”

Wigan and Warrington will meet for a fifth time at a Magic Weekend, with the Warriors having won once, Wire twice and one draw. The winner this Sunday will also receive the Locker Cup, which is currently in Wigan’s trophy cabinet.

“I think these clubs have been used to playing in big games throughout the history of the sport, but this current crop enjoys it,” Peet added.

“We look forward to these occasions, I think any player across the league is the same, and I’m sure it brings out the best in everyone at the weekend across Super League.”