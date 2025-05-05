Wigan Warriors coach 'made up' for Jai Field who waxes lyrical over in-form teammate

Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors | Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors fullback Jai Field scooped the man-of-the-match award at Magic Weekend, having delivered a standout performance in their win over Warrington Wolves.

Field scored a try and registered two assists in Wigan’s 22-20 win over neighbours Warrington at St James’ Park on Sunday, whilst making two clean breaks and busting two tackles.

The Australian speedster is, arguably, in career-best form, and he is a key cog in Matt Peet’s spine alongside halfbacks Bevan French and Harry Smith.

“Jai is a good player, he’s quality, he likes the big stage, same with Harry and Bev,” said Peet.

“There were threats on the other team as well, but I was made up for Jai to have his moment.”

Meanwhile, Field picked out his teammate Junior Nsemba for praise in the post-match press conference, with the latter being an ever-present so far this season for the reigning champions.

Towering forward Nsemba was strong again on both sides of the ball, making 104 metres from 14 carries, busting seven tackles, whilst making 28 tackles in defence.

“The things he is doing at the moment, backing up at marker as well, it’s a pleasure to play with him at the moment,” Field said of Nsemba.

“He draws a lot of attention, so it gives me a lot of space out of the back to do what we do on the edge, but that comes down to Junior and Harry’s connection; it draws a lot of attention.”

“I thought Junior was solid,” Peet added.

The Warriors do not have a game this weekend due to the Challenge Cup semi-finals taking place this weekend, with Hull KR taking on Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves facing Leigh Leopards for a place in the final at Wembley. Peet’s side are back in action on Friday, May 16, when they welcome Leigh to the Brick Community Stadium (8pm).

Meanwhile, Wigan’s Women are also vying for a spot under the famous Wembley arch, with Denis Betts’ side facing Leeds Rhinos at York’s LNER Community Stadium on Saturday, May 10, midday kick-off.