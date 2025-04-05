Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet fined by RFL following incident in Hull FC defeat

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has been fined by the Rugby Football League following an incident in the club’s Challenge Cup defeat to Hull FC last month.

Peet has been fined £3,000 - half of it suspended until the end of the 2026 season - by the RFL after admitting a breach of Match Day rules and Operational rules in Wigan’s 26-22 defeat to Hull FC in the Challenge Cup fourth round on March 15.

The Warriors led 22-6 at the half-time interval but Hull produced a comeback, scoring 20 unanswered points in the second half to win 26-22 and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Peet has accepted the sanction proposed by the governing body - which includes a two-match touchline ban, also suspended until the end of 2026 - whilst issuing a full apology to the match officials involved in the game.

A statement on the RFL’s website read: “Following the Betfred Challenge Cup fixture between Wigan Warriors and Hull FC on March 15, Wigan Coach Matt Peet admitted to a breach of the Match Day rules by entering the Referees room without invitation and also a breach of the Operational rules on his standard of behaviour.

“He has accepted the Sanction proposed by the RFL Compliance Manager of a £3,000 fine (50% suspended to the end of 2026 season) and a two-match touchline ban also suspended to the end of the 2026 Season, and has issued a full apology to the referee and his assistants.”

The RFL issued a total of four sanctions on Friday (April 4). Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease admitted to a breach of Operational rules for an incident in their 12-10 over Wigan Warriors on March 22.

The statement read: “Following the Betfred Super League fixture between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors on March 22, Leeds Sporting Director Ian Blease admitted to a breach of the Operational rules in respect of his conduct towards the match officials in the tunnel area during half time.

“He has accepted the Sanction proposed by the RFL Compliance Manager of a £3,000 fine (50% suspended to the end of 2026 season) and a two-match touchline ban also suspended to the end of the 2026 Season, and has issued a full apology.”

The Rhinos have also been fined £5,000 - with half of the sum suspended until the end of the 2026 season - for having 14 players on the field for a short period in their 38-24 win over Castleford on March 2.

The statement added: “Leeds Rhinos have been fined £5,000, with half of the sum suspended until the end of the 2026 season, for having 14 players on the field for a short period their Betfred Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers on March 2. The incident occurred when Leeds were leading 38-10, and Castleford scored a try from the play in which Leeds had the extra player, ultimately losing the match 38-24.”

Meanwhile, Salford Red Devils forward Joe Shorrocks has been fined £1,000 - half of it suspended until the end of 2026 - for breaching the Operational rules and the governing body’s Respect policy.

Shorrocks was banned for two matches - increased to three by a disciplinary hearing following a failed appeal - after the match review panel charged him with Grade D head contact on Leeds halfback Brodie Croft on February 22, with the latter failing a head injury assessment and missing the following game against Castleford.

The statement read: “Joe Shorrocks of Salford Red Devils has been fined £1,000, half of it suspended until the end of the 2026 season, for breaching the Operational Rules and the Respect policy with criticism of the Match Review Panel and/or the Operational Rules Tribunal on social media following his suspension for on field misconduct in February.”

Wigan are next in action against Hull KR at Sewell Group Craven Park in Round Seven of Super League on Friday night, 8pm kick-off.