Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet said he ‘loved’ the togetherness his side displayed in their 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons, having put an emphasis on their defence heading into the game.

Wigan were 20-0 to the good at the break thanks to first half tries through Jai Field, Sam Walters and Liam Marshall. The Warriors scored a further five unanswered tries in the second half through Kruise Leeming, Junior Nsemba, Marshall, Bevan French and Harry Smith to wrap up an impressive 48-0 victory in Perpignan.

“I’m made up with the lads,” Peet told Sky Sports post-match. “We had very much a defensive mindset coming here today, and we needed to, with the way we’ve been leaking points, so it was probably the kind of game we needed in terms of having to defend.

“We lost a couple of front-rowers as well, so I just loved the togetherness of the group really.

“We can’t worry too much about where Catalans are at, but we have been leaking too many points, so we just had to turn up for one another, particularly in the early stages when they were full of energy, we had quite a lot of goal-line defence to do and some cover defence. Basically, (it was a case of) when things don’t go to plan, turning up for one another, and it made me really proud.

“There’s plenty in our game that we’ve been trying to improve, we’ve had some good training sessions, mainly on the defensive side of the game, when we were tested I thought we looked like we’re enjoying it, covering for each other and working hard as a group, which is the main thing we ask.”

Reigning Super League champions Wigan kept the pressure on league leaders Hull KR, with the Warriors remaining just two points behind the Robins after Round 12.

Wigan’s win over Catalans is the first of six straight away games for Peet’s side, with the Warriors only next in action at the Brick Community Stadium against Huddersfield Giants on July 11.

“It comes in handy at the backend when you’ve got the home games, so it’s something we’re used to,” Peet added. “We like it, we’re excited about going to these grounds, so we try to maximise it.”

Next up for the Warriors is a clash with Salford Red Devils at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday, May 30.