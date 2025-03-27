Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet (left) with Salford Red Devils counterpart Paul Rowley (right) at the Brick Community Stadium in 2024 | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The Wigan Warriors coach was asked about Salford Red Devils’ current troubles in his press conference ahead of Sunday’s game

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet says he feels for everyone associated with Salford Red Devils amidst their current off-field struggles, whilst paying tribute to the job his counterpart Paul Rowley has done and continues to do.

Salford’s financial troubles over the last couple of months have been well-documented, with Rowley’s side remaining under an RFL-imposed sustainability cap for the second time after payment of February’s wages from the consortium that have taken over the club were delayed.

And speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s trip to Wigan, Rowley revealed that he is back down to a squad of just 15 players, including new loan signing George Hill from Castleford Tigers.

When asked about Salford’s current struggles, Peet said: “I feel for everyone associated with the club, from Paul to the players, to all the staff behind the scenes, to the families of those people as well, the kitman, the welfare officer, the people that work in reception... I think of all the families.

“Rugby league is ultimately not soccer, they’ve got bills to pay and that uncertainty must be horrible for everyone. The players are an obvious one, we speak about player welfare very often in our sport, and you’ve got to be concerned for these lads and their families.

“The game (on Sunday) is a separate thing, Salford will come and compete, we have to prepare to play and play some improved rugby, but aside from that, I think everyone just wants to see them come out on the other side of it because the fanbase are great, they always travel in numbers and Salford, especially for the last five or so years, have been a really competitive team and have got a good history as well.”

Wigan have allowed Tiaki Chan, who is currently on a rolling loan at Salford, to play against his parent club this weekend to help the Red Devils in regards to fielding a matchday squad.

Peet has paid tribute to Rowley, whom he has a good relationship with, for guiding the Red Devils through this difficult period the club find themselves in.

“With Tiaki being there on loan, there are reasons for a few phone calls, and Paul lives relatively close, but it’s a difficult one because he’s had so much on his plate that you don’t want to be ringing him every week,” Peet replied when asked if he’d spoken to Rowley.

“But I admire the way he puts his team together, and he’s obviously faced some challenges in the last few months that would test any coach, but you’ve got to consider his own welfare and his staff as well, so I just hope he’s alright.

“We’ve got some sympathy but he’s a strong character and an intelligent bloke so I’m sure he’ll be fine and lead his team out of this.”