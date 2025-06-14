Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Huddersfield Giants might be sitting second bottom in the Super League table, but Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet is backing Luke Robinson to turn their fortunes around following an injury crisis in the first half of the season.

The two clubs will meet in Round 14 of Super League on Saturday afternoon in the unfamiliar surroundings of Dewsbury’s FLAIR Stadium, with the Giants’ usual John Smith’s Stadium home playing host to a Stereophonics concert in the evening.

Wigan and Huddersfield have had contrasting first halves of the season, with Wigan sitting in second in the table, just behind league leaders Hull KR, whilst Huddersfield are second-bottom, just above Salford Red Devils via points difference.

But, as Super League reaches the halfway mark, Peet is backing former Wigan half-back Luke Robinson to turn things around with the Giants as they slowly but surely start to get injured players back from the treatment room.

“I think their position in the league reflects that they’ve been decimated by injuries and had some bad luck,” said Peet.

“They might say themselves that they don’t have the strength in depth that they would like in some positions, but there have been a lot of games where they’ve been very competitive as well, particularly at the start of these games, so we’re preparing for the best of them.

“We’ve got a lot of respect for Luke; he is a friend of the club, and he will turn it around, I’m very confident.”

The Warriors will undoubtedly go into the game as favourites, but Peet insists his side won’t be underestimating the Giants, and that they will be preparing for the best from Robinson’s outfit.

“I think they are potentially through the worst of it (injury-wise) now,” said Peet. “Luke rightly pointed out that he’s not had a settled spine for so long, and I think every team would suffer if they didn’t have their spine settled. Sometimes he’s played with one of his first-choice spine and sometimes two, but rarely all of them.

“I think he’s now got Adam (Clune) and Tui (Lolohea) in there settled, I think they are going to find more fluency with the ball. Even throughout this period, for most games they’ve been competitive, tough and resilient, so I think if they can join those two parts of the game up together, then they’re going to be a threat to anyone towards the back end of the season.

“We’ve got to be prepared for them to be a bit better than they have been, maybe we saw in the second half of the Leigh game, they certainly posed some threats.”

The Round 14 clash takes place at the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury on Saturday, 3pm kick-off. For those not attending, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.