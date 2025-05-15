Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has delivered some classy words to his predecessor Adrian Lam ahead of Friday’s Battle of the Borough, saying he is an ‘excellent’ coach who is doing a fine job with Leigh Leopards.

Peet was part of Adrian’s coaching staff during his reign as Warriors head coach between 2019 and 2021, winning a League Leaders’ Shield in 2020 as well as reaching the Super League Grand Final in the same season.

Peet took over the head coaching reins from Lam ahead of the 2022 campaign, guiding the Warriors to seven major trophies so far, whilst Lam made the short move across the borough to Leigh, where he has helped the Leopards gain promotion to Super League, win the Challenge Cup and establish themselves as a top six Super League club during that time.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s derby between the two neighbours, Peet was full of praise for his predecessor Lam and the job he has done with the Leopards.

“They’ve been winning, and their league position represents that,” Peet said. “Credit to Adrian, there was quite a bit of turnover in their squad over the off-season, but they haven’t missed a beat really.

“They’ll be disappointed about the weekend (losing in the Challenge Cup semi-finals), but that’s probably only going to fuel them and drive them on to come out firing at the weekend, and I think this is a game that brings the best out of both teams.

“He’s an excellent coach and I think Lachlan is a key part of their team and he has been for a few years now, myself and Tommy (Leuluai, assistant coach) were chatting this morning, he (Lachlan) is just an outstanding footballer, very competitive and skilful, and I think having (David) Armstorng at fullback now as well has added a new dimension to them. It’s going to be a great game.”

The Battle of the Borough rivalry has grown in significance, partly due to Leigh’s success in recent years, and their rise to the upper echelons of Super League.

“I think it’s a big one,” Peet said when asked about the rivalry. “I speak personally, my family had a lot of links with Leigh Rugby League and the town.

“We’re in the same borough and I think there’s a lot of respect between the two clubs anyway, but the recent leadership of Leigh Leopards in terms of Derek Beaumont (owner), Adrian Lam and what they’ve achieved, I think it’s changed the narrative a little bit, it’s two top-end Super League clubs and that’s credit to them, and they’re good people.”

Wigan and Leigh have already met once in Super League this season, with the Leopards claiming a 1-0 golden point win in a pulsating Super League opener at the Brick Community Stadium back in February.

“I certainly think it’ll be close and competitive,” Peet said ahead of Friday night’s showdown, with more than 16,000 tickets already sold.

“You wouldn’t expect it to be quite so low scoring, but both teams take pride in their defence, but you’d think that both teams have found a bit more fluency in attack by now, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s very close again, that’s for sure.

“I think both teams, although it was low scoring, I thought both teams threatened each other, there were opportunities for both teams, and I think we were getting used to the way the game was being policed a little bit differently, and we’ve probably adjusted to that a little bit since then, but it was exciting.

“Obviously, I would like us to win this time, but in terms of end-to-end, and opportunities, desperation, defending... There are probably a lot of things you want to see again.”