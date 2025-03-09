Wigan Warriors coach provides injury update on key duo after Huddersfield Giants win
Wigan Warriors were without prop Patrick Mago and winger Abbas Miski for their 44-18 win over Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon.
Wigan trailed 18-10 at half-time against a spirited Huddersfield side: but scored 34 unanswered points in the second half to seal the two points.
Mago and Miski were replaced by homegrown duo Harvie Hill and Zach Eckersley for their win over the Giants – with Peet providing an update on the absent duo after the game.
“Pati has been a bit ill,” said Peet.
“Over the last few days, there’s been a bit of a sickness bug in his family. We don’t need too much of an opportunity to give Harvie a game to be honest, I think any time we get a chance we take it so I thought he was good.
“Abbas just had a bit of swelling from the flight on an old injury so we just decided again that with Zach waiting in the wings, it’d be silly not to freshen up the squad.
“I went to watch our reserves yesterday and there are plenty of more lads there. I like the look of our depth at the moment.”
Eckersley impressed upon his return to first-team action, scoring a try and claiming an assist for Liam Farrell’s effort. Hill, meanwhile, featured from the bench and made a sizeable impact through the middle of the park.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.