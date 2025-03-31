Wigan Warriors star Harry Smith in action for England | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has thrown his support behind the Ashes returning between England and Australia at the end of the year.

Shaun Wane’s England side will host Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos in a three-Test series this autumn, with the Tests being played at Wembley, Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and Headingley.

It has been 22 years since a Rugby League Ashes was last played, with Australia claiming a 3-0 series win in 2003. It will also be the first time England and Australia have played each other since the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final, which the Kangaroos won 6-0 on home soil.

“I think it’s long overdue,” Peet said on last week’s Ashes announcement. “I think it’s very positive news for any rugby league fan, whether it’s in England or in Australia, I think everyone will look forward to seeing those two teams go at it at the end of the year. I think every rugby league fan in this country will try to attend at least one of those games.

“Wembley is our national stadium, it’s good to see our sport and our platform on that stage. I think the important thing now is we get a crowd fitting of the two teams and the arena.

“I think for the game to get where it deserves to be, the international scene has to be growing, thriving, and flourishing, and it needs to be what every player is aspiring to do, representing their country. For that to happen, you need consistent games, a regular competition structure where you know what’s coming up and I think this is a step in the right direction for sure, so hopefully the quality of the games, the fan experience and the product that is on TV will be a positive step for rugby league and leave everyone wanting more.”

Wigan had five players involved in Wane’s squad for their 2-0 series win over Samoa last autumn - Ethan Havard, Liam Marshall, Junior Nsemba, Harry Smith and Luke Thompson - and there’ll no doubt be several others within the Warriors camp hoping to push their way into Wane’s plans this autumn.

And Peet’s message to his English players would be simple: play to the best of your ability, consistently.

“If any of them were to ask me, then that’s what we would speak about,” Peet said. “But I know for a fact it’ll create a buzz around the game and every player will want that.

“Just in recent years when there are international games at the end of the year, I think that’s very natural for the players and coaches to have those conversations.

“You want to see your players play at the highest level that they possibly can and be involved on the highest stage, so at some point I hope the players will ask my opinion, they’ve all got to be seeking to find their best form and try to play a part.”