Wigan Warriors coach's response to Harvie Hill's Hull FC transfer reports

Harvie Hill in action for Wigan Warriors | Getty Images

Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill has been linked with a move to Hull FC for 2026 and beyond

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has addressed the transfer speculation linking prop Harvie Hill with a move to Hull FC for 2026 onwards.

Earlier this week, Hull Daily Mail reported that Hull FC had fended off competition from rival Super League clubs to sign Wigan prop Hill on a multi-year deal from next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitehaven-born Hill came through the famed youth system at Wigan and has made 34 appearances for Matt Peet’s side since his first-team debut in 2022 - with one of those appearances coming in their World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers last year.

Peet was asked if he could share any update on Hill’s future in his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon after the reports emerged.

“We’ll just wait for the formal announcements,” Peet replied.

The Warriors were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Hull FC last week, with John Cartwright’s side being drawn in against rivals Hull KR in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we were below par, particularly in the second half, we didn’t manage the game well,” Peet reflected.

“I think we were caught by a Hull FC team who were on the up and we knew going into the game that it would be a real contest and so it proved.

“We’ll learn a little bit more about managing the game better once we’re in front. With and without the ball we need to be better than that but, as I said after the game, Hull deserve a lot of credit. We look at ourselves and where we can improve, but Hull taught us a lesson on the day.

“Like I’ve said before when we’ve had a good performance and a good result, you wouldn’t sense too much difference, we try to remain steady but we do have to acknowledge that we didn’t get the job done and there’s pain there. We have to acknowledge it, there has to be some accountability, collectively and individually from all of us, then you take the learnings and move forward. You can’t dwell on these things.”

The Warriors turn their attention back onto Super League this week - with a trip to AMT Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos on Saturday evening.