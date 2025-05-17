Getty Images

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has shared his thinking behind utilising powerhouse prop Luke Thompson from the bench in recent weeks, whilst providing insight into Patrick Mago’s return from injury.

Thompson has started on the bench in two of his last three appearances following his return from a short spell on the sidelines with a calf injury.

It has been an unfamiliar role for the England international in cherry and white colours, having started 40 of his 42 appearances for the Warriors to date.

But make no mistake about it, Thompson makes an impact whether he starts or not, racking up 111 metres from 13 carries as well as making 30 tackles in Wigan’s 36-28 win over Leigh Leopards on Friday night after entering the action from the bench.

When asked for an insight to Thompson’s recent starts on the bench, Peet replied: “The thing with Luke is that he can play big minutes, so sometimes you start him, take him off, so I think it’s almost better to let him have that first 20 minutes (on the bench).

“We won’t do the same every week, we’ll take each week as it comes. Byrney (Liam Byrne) and Sam (Walters) have been doing a good job at the start of the game. I thought Liam brought intensity and intent at the start (against Leigh), and Sam Walters has been playing well, so we just decided to go that way this week.”

Meanwhile, Samoan powerhouse Patrick Mago made his return in Wigan’s win over Leigh following a three-match absence with a hamstring injury.

Understandably, given his month on the sidelines, the 30-year-old didn’t play as many minutes as he usually does, making four carries and eight tackles against the Leopards as he was eased back into the action.

“It was my intention to save him for the second half tonight just because he’s had a few weeks out,” said Peet.

“And Kaide (Ellis) is playing well, so it was about trying to use him at the right time, and I thought Paddy did well.”

Next up for the Warriors is a trip to the south of France to take on Catalans Dragons in Round 12 of Super League on Saturday evening.