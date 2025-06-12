Wigan Warriors column: A tribute to Sir Billy Boston, rugby league's first knight

Getty Images

Sir Billy Boston. What more can we say about this town’s legend?

I knew this week’s column had to be based around the Welshman, who became an adopted Wiganer, following his knighthood earlier this week. But I’ll be honest, I had no idea what to write, which is different to what has already been said by people with far more skin in the game than me!

I’m only 28 years old, so I never got to see the great man in action. But that doesn’t really matter, does it? Growing up in the Wigan borough, you are told these legendary tales about Boston over the years, and just how much of an entertainer he was.

I caught up with Wigan icon Sean O’Loughlin earlier this week, who pretty much said the same. The only time he has seen Sir Billy in action has been through old video tapes or clips that are now posted onto social media, but he knows that Sir Billy is one of - if not - the greatest of all-time.

Rugby league getting its first knighthood is long overdue, with Billy B ending the sport’s 130-year wait for one, but it is here now, and hopefully, the 90-year-old can pave the way for many more.

The Wigan icon was officially named a ‘Sir’ in King Charles III’s birthday honours and attended a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, with members of his family in attendance, and the photos that have emerged since then are ones that this town will celebrate and cherish for years to come.

And a big wrap must go to his MP and councillors for him to be recognised, as well as a national campaign calling for the first knighthood for the sport.

To put it simply, Sir Billy was one of the best wingers to ever grace the sport of rugby league, and by all accounts, a gentleman and a classy human being away from the field.

He scored 478 tries in 488 appearances for the Cherry and Whites after making the move up north from Cardiff in 1953.

His try-scoring record is, quite frankly, ridiculous. How can someone have such longevity? How can someone play for Wigan, one of the premier rugby league clubs, for so long and be consistently that good? Sir Billy was a generational talent and truly one of a kind.

The Hawkley Hall resident, who revealed in 2026 he was living with vascular dementia, broke down barriers in sport, too. He became the first non-white player to be selected for the Great Britain Lions tour in 1954, overcoming discrimination and paving the way for future players.

I can’t think of anyone who deserves a knighthood for services to rugby league. Arise, Sir William John Boston KBE.

And it is fitting that the Warriors will celebrate Boston’s legacy and knighthood at their next home game at the Brick Community Stadium, which is against Huddersfield Giants on Friday, July 11. The Billy Boston tribute game, as it is being dubbed, will be an event not to be missed.