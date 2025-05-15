Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Battle of Borough is upon us.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Peet’s side are back in action this week after having last weekend off due to the Challenge Cup semi-finals taking place. The Warriors host Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, with more than 16,000 tickets sold at the time of writing on Thursday afternoon.

The rivalry has grown over the last couple of years, partly due to Leigh’s success in recent years, rising to the upper echelons of Super League. Having a strong Leigh side can only be a good thing for the borough, and Wigan-Leigh games have quickly become a ‘must-watch’ for any rugby league fan in recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peet’s side have had around two weeks to prepare and get some solid work done on the training paddock, whilst Leigh head into Friday’s game on a five-day turnaround following their defeat to Warrington Wolves in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup last Sunday. The Warriors will be strong favourites for the game when you take the circumstances into account, but it’s rugby league, and anything can happen. The Leopards picked up a 1-0 golden point win over the Warriors in the Super League opener back in February, so Peet and Wigan know they’ll have to be very good to overcome a Leigh side who are constantly developing under Adrian Lam.

But the Warriors are going well at the moment, and they can still find another gear or two, you feel. I think Peet’s side will make it six wins on the spin this weekend.

Earlier this week, Peet confirmed that experienced winger Abbas Miski was facing a couple of months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on the knee that has troubled him following their return from Las Vegas back in March. It is a big blow for Wigan. Miski might not be the fastest winger in the competition, but his try-scoring ability is exquisite, and it is perhaps his work in the backfield that is his most impressive trait. He carries the ball with the vigour of a back-rower.

Whilst not having Miski for a few months is undoubtedly a blow, Wigan have a number of options in terms of his replacement on the right wing. You’d suspect Zach Eckersley will be given the nod initially because, quite frankly, he has stepped up and delivered whenever he has been called upon by Peet during his time in the first-team. Eckersley, a product of the club’s famed academy, is a special talent, and he is only going to get better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are a couple of more options, too. Jacob Douglas has played a couple of first-team games so far this season and has been enjoying time with his hometown club Oldham in the Championship via dual-registration in recent weeks, whilst fellow youngsters Nathan Lowe and Josh Cartwright are also knocking on the door for potential debuts.

And let’s not forget to mention Christian Wade, who will link up with Wigan on a short-term deal for the rest of 2025 once his rugby union commitments with Gloucester are done. He is expected to link up with his new teammates around June. The 34-year-old is an experienced winger who has represented England and the British and Irish Lions in rugby union, so you’d think he could get his opportunity on the wing at some point in the coming months.

And it’d be remiss of me not to send congratulations to the Warriors Women’s team, who have reached the Challenge Cup final at Wembley for the first time. I was there in York last weekend as they eased past Leeds Rhinos, and they were impressive in all aspects of their performance. Denis Betts has done a remarkable job over the last 18 months, and with the likes of Grace Banks, Jenna Foubister and Izzy Rowe in the spine, the future is certainly bright for the Warriors Women. Hopefully, they can win their first major final since 2018 on June 7.