Magic Weekend is upon us, so strap yourselves in for a two-day rugby league extravaganza in the North East.

Super League’s showpiece event returns to what many describe as its spiritual home at St James’ Park this year after a pretty forgettable stint at Elland Road last year. Fans across Super League are seemingly excited for a return to Newcastle, with more than 60,000 tickets sold so far.

On the face of it, Magic Weekend seems to have found a home in the Toon, with St James’ Park playing host for the eighth time in the event’s 18-year history.

I’ve had the pleasure of going to Magic Weekend both as a fan and a reporter. I went to the Etihad a couple of times as a supporter and loved it, with the fan zones outside of the stadium making it a great experience, but I’ve only been to Newcastle in a working capacity, so I can’t comment on that aspect, although fans seem to love it, so I’ll take their word for it!

My favourite Magic memory came at the Eithad in 2012, when Wigan Warriors icon Sam Tomkins scored that ridiculous try, selling the St Helens defence an outrageous dummy to run 50 metres and produce an acrobatic finish in the corner. Filthier than a miner’s shoelace.

When IMG came on board with rugby league, it seemed like Magic Weekend’s future was in doubt, but it appears to be here to stay, in the short or medium term at least.

What the event’s long-term future looks like remains to be seen. Will Super League joining the NRL’s Las Vegas venture dampen Magic a little? Will that see attendance figures drop off in the coming years?

More clubs seem to be taking games on the road now, too. Hull KR faced York Knights in Amsterdam in pre-season this year, whilst Wigan are in talks to play Catalans Dragons in Paris next year, and a Dublin fixture between the Warriors and Warrington Wolves has also been mooted, although not confirmed.

And let’s not forget that fans love to make the most out of their annual trips to Perpignan, whilst having Challenge Cup finals and Grand Finals to save up for as well, and let’s not forget to mention tickets for international matches, which is perhaps more poignant this year given the return of the Ashes, with Tests at Wembley, Everton and Headingley.

With all of the aforementioned scenarios in mind, would that have an impact on the future of Magic and maintaining the high attendances? It’s probably only something we will find out years down the line, but we’ll see. The fans, perhaps the most important (unofficial!) stakeholders in the sport, seem to love Magic, so it may well be here in a decade’s time.

To conclude this week’s column, it’d be remiss of me not to give a mention to the Super League table, particularly Wigan’s strong position at the moment. The Warriors are second, currently behind table toppers Hull KR, but it’s perhaps important to take a nod to the for and against columns in the table. Matt Peet’s side boasts the best attack and defence in the opening third of the season, having scored the most points and conceded the fewest.

It’s perhaps less surprising to see them scoring the most points when they’ve got players like Jai Field, Bevan French and Harry Smith in the spine as well as a backline featuring Liam Marshall, Jake Wardle and Abbas Miski - but it isn’t surprising to see the robust defensive stats either, given the Warriors hadn’t conceded a single try in either of their back-to-back Grand Final wins in the last two seasons. However, both stats are impressive to say the least. Hopefully, they can keep it up, and come October, we’re talking about a third straight win at Old Trafford!