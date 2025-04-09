Jai Field (left) and Sam Walters (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors try | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Anyway, less waffle. It was welcome news earlier this week when French publication L’Independant reported that Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski, RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones and members of Catalans Dragons’ hierarchy met on Tuesday at the Stade Jean-Bouin to finalise plans for a game in the French capital in 2026.

It has yet to be officially rubber-stamped and announced by the clubs, but the fact that Wigan, Catalans and RL Commercial bosses have posed for pictures together in Paris clearly shows that talks are advancing.

The fixture will be part of celebrations for the Dragons’ 20th anniversary and Super League’s 30th. Paris Saint-Germain beat Sheffield Eagles in Super League’s first-ever game back in 1996 at Charley Stadium.

There has been a lot of talk recently about Catalans’ future in Super League, and whilst there is no concrete suggestion as of yet that clubs want to remove French clubs from the British game, it is going to be part of the strategic review currently taking place across the sport. However, Wigan’s latest initiative of being willing to take a game to Paris with the Dragons suggests their support for their French counterparts.

The Paris initiative is just another example of how the Warriors are one of Super League’s biggest market leaders, spearheaded by Radlinski. Wigan and Warrington are even exploring taking another fixture on the road next year following their historic clash in Las Vegas last month, when they became the first two Super League clubs to join the NRL’s blockbuster event in Sin City.

Thompson blow

There was a surprise absence in Matt Peet’s 21-man squad which was announced on Wednesday ahead of their trip to Hull KR on Friday, with Luke Thompson not named to feature Sewell Group Craven Park.

It’s unclear at this stage why Thompson is absent this week, although you probably suspect it will be down to an injury, and if it is, then hopefully it isn’t anything too serious because he is undoubtedly one of the premier props of the competition. Here’s hoping we’ll get to see him run out with a cherry and white jersey on against his former club St Helens at a sold-out Brick Community Stadium on Good Friday.

Thompson’s absence means the Warriors are without their two starting front-rowers against Hull KR , with Ethan Havard still sidelined with a hamstring injury. The good news on that front is that Peet provided an encouraging update on how Havard is progressing earlier this week.

An early season acid test

Wigan and Hull KR will meet for the first time since last year’s Grand Final, which Peet’s side won. It’s certainly the game of the weekend in Super League. It’s an early season acid test for both clubs to really see where they’re at. Peet said in his presser earlier this week that he expects Hull KR to again be challenging for trophies this season, and with Wigan having claimed the last six trophies on offer to them, it’s safe to say that silverware is expected at the Warriors, too, like it always has been at the club. Friday’s clash has all the ingredients to be a real humdinger.