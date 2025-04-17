Kaide Ellis in action for Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors kicked off their Good Friday week by announcing a new long-term deal for Kaide Ellis, and it’s an important re-signing that really shouldn’t go under the radar.

The 28-year-old was already under contract until the end of 2026, but he has now signed a new four-year deal with the Grand Slam winners, keeping him at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of the 2029 season.

Whilst Bevan French, Jai Field and Jake Wardle get their names in the headlines every week with player-of-the-match awards, Ellis’ impact at the Warriors goes under the radar but make no mistake about it, he is massively valued and appreciated by his teammates and coaches at the Warriors, and that was evident ahead of the 2024 season when he became the first non-British player to wear the club’s iconic No. 13 jersey during the Super League era.

The Dubbo-born forward is currently in his fourth season with Matt Peet’s side, having made 88 appearances following his arrival from the NRL. His new contract would take him up to eight seasons with the Warriors - just two away from a testimonial!

Ellis has developed into a genuine leader for Matt Peet’s side over the last couple of years and is now one of the premier loose forwards in Super League. A regular 80-minute grafter, Ellis holds the key with his ball-playing ability that allows the likes of French and Field to do their thing.

Ellis will no doubt be hoping to add to his two Challenge Cups, two League Leaders’ Shields, two Super League titles and World Club Challenge title over the next five seasons in cherry and white.

Anyway, there is a small matter of a Good Friday derby on the horizon against the old enemy in St Helens. It’s a rivalry that dates back to 1895, and the Good Friday clash is always a fixture that gets circled in the calendar early in the year, every year.

Whilst there is a fierce battle on the field during the 80 minutes of action, there’s plenty of respect before and after. There are quite a lot of similarities between both clubs, with the sheer number of academy products springing to mind straight away. Wigan and Saints, as well as Leeds, have produced by far and away more players in Super League than any other club, especially during the modern era. They prioritise bringing youth through to the first team, and it’s a pillar both clubs have been built on for decades.

Growing up as a Wigan season ticket holder before getting involved in a media capacity, my favourite Good Friday memory has got to be 2011. A scorching hot day in Wigan, Liam Farrell’s last-minute winner sealed a 28-24 victory for the Warriors on home soil in front of a sold-out crowd. I was sitting with my dad in the East Stand that day, and all I can remember is thinking ‘I should’ve worn a cap’. A special day that will live long in the memory.

Chippy tea, anyone? The Warriors have announced that The Lancashire Hotpots will play ahead of this year’s Good Friday derby. The band will play a 40-minute slot on the pitch at the Brick Community Stadium, starting at 2:10pm. Band members Bernard Thresher, Dickie Ticker, Bob Wriggles, Billy McCartney, Kenny Body and Dr Ron Seal will belt out some of their best known tracks such as Chippy Tea, Has The Bin Man Bin Mon and Egg, Sausage, Chips and Beans.

As is tradition on Good Friday, you just can’t beat a chippy tea.