Wigan Warriors confirm pre-season fixtures

Wigan Warriors have announced three pre-season fixtures before their Super League title defence gets underway on January 31.

The annual Capital Challenge clash will see a select Warriors XIII travel to the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) ground in Moorgate to face London Skolars on Friday, January 18 with a 2pm kick-off.

That will be followed by a trip to face Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium two days later on Sunday, January 20, again with a 2pm kick off.

Adrian Lam's side then face Barrow Raiders at Craven park on Saturday, January 26 at 3pm ahead of their start to the season at St Helens the following Thursday.

Ticket details for all of Wigan Warriors pre-season games will be announced in due course. All three games will be streamed live on Wigan TV.