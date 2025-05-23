Getty Images

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet admits he doesn’t believe the familiar pattern that has emerged is a coincidence, but insists they are keen to kick the habit into touch sooner rather than later.

The reigning Super League champions are the form team in the competition at the moment, having won their last six matches, and looking to make it seven on Saturday against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

But there is a familiar pattern that has emerged in recent months that the Warriors coach is aware of and keen to eradicate, which is taking a relatively healthy lead in games before allowing the opposition to come back into the contest in the second half.

It has happened several times so far this season - Las Vegas against Warrington Wolves (W 48-24), the Challenge Cup defeat to Hull FC (L 26-22), Magic Weekend against Warrington (W 22-20) and last time out versus Leigh Leopards (W 36-28).

Peet acknowledged that that the familiar pattern isn’t an anomaly, but it is a habit that they are keen to work on and get rid of as the season unfolds.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Catalans, Peet opened up on the honest conversations between the playing group, who are learn from it and be better for it.

“We speak about everything, so we just have a conversation like this,” Peet said. “I don’t believe it’s a coincidence, I probably don’t believe in things like that, it’s a pattern, isn’t it?

“It’s our job to explore why it’s happened and learn from it, and see where the improvement is, what we need to adjust to change the habit or pattern. I’ve said it many times, that’s the fun part of the job.

“If every game was the same or if somebody cracked it, then you’d just be worried about becoming complacent but we’re certainly not in a position where we can be complacent, we’ve got so much to improve on and I think that’s the exciting part of it, but there is certainly a determination to change that.”

Peet admits there are little side quests which he can challenge his playing group with to help curb the pattern from continuing and to keep them more focused in matches, but it is this aspect of the game which is why Peet loves coaching: getting the best out of his players and helping them learn lessons along the way.

“I think a lot of it comes down to that, to find things to challenge the players, to motivate the players,” Peet continued. “Sometimes it’s collectively and sometimes it’s individually, but there are all sorts you can do and talk about.

“Some things really click with the players and get a reaction and response, and some don’t, but we do most things just by having open conversations about where we can improve and when I say ‘we’, it’s not just the players, it’s maybe the coaches, the way we’re delivering and practicing, what we’re accepting and what we’re not accepting, and I love that part of the job to be honest.”

Wigan’s Round 12 clash with Catalans takes place at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening, 5:30pm kick-off (UK time). For those not in attendance in Perpignan, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action.