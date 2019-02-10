Wigan Warriors dual registration and on loan round-up

Five Wigan Warriors appeared for Swinton on dual-registration this afternoon, but couldn’t help the Lions avoid a 31-12 defeat to Bradford.

Liam Forsyth scored a try while Chris Hankinson scored two goals.

Liam Byrne, Liam Paisley and under-19s player Harry Smith also appeared in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, on-loan Josh Woods appeared for Leigh in their 33-26 defeat to Halifax.

Former Warrior Iain Thornley, Jonny Pownall, and Toby and Luke Adamson scored tries.

Martyn Ridyard kicked five goals.