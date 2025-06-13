Wigan Warriors duo to feature in the Championship via dual-registration this weekend
London Broncos coach Mike Eccles has named his 21-man squad for their trip across the Channel to the south of France to face Toulouse Olympique, which includes young Warriors duo Kian McDermott and Lukas Mason.
Highly-rated forward McDermott made his first-team debut for Wigan in their 46-6 win over Salford Red Devils a fortnight ago, entering the action from the bench in the second half. The 19-year-old has also played seven games for the Broncos this season via dual-registration.
Meanwhile, back-rower Mason is yet to make his senior bow for the Warriors, but has featured on dual-registration for London and Oldham so far this season. The 19-year-old was promoted into the club’s first-team ahead of this season after progressing through the youth ranks.
Wigan’s other dual-registration partners, Oldham, have a bye weekend. Sean Long’s side are next in action against Toulouse on June 21.
Elsewhere, Sam Eseh is currently on a season-long loan with Hull FC, as is Tiaki Chan with Salford Red Devils. Young prop Harvey Makin was recently recalled from his five-match loan spell with Salford.
