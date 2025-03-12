Wigan Warriors early team news v Hull FC as injury update given on key duo

Patrick Mago (left) and Abbas Miski (right) in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025 | SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has provided the injury latest ahead of Saturday’s Cup tie with Hull FC

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet says winger Abbas Miski and prop Patrick Mago are progressing well from their respective injuries ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup clash with Hull FC.

Lebanon international Miski missed last Sunday’s win over Huddersfield Giants due to a bit of swelling to an old injury following the flight home from Las Vegas, whilst Samoan powerhouse Mago didn’t feature due to illness.

Both players trained on Wednesday and will be assessed further in the build-up to Saturday’s Challenge Cup fourth round tie with Hull FC and the Brick Community Stadium.

“They’re progressing, they trained today (Wednesday) in different guises so we’ll see how they pull up,” said Peet.

“We haven’t named the team yet so we’ll assess them again tomorrow (Thursday).”

Peet also offered some early team news, with the 21-man squad unlikely to change from the one he named for last week’s visit of Huddersfield.

“The 21 will probably be the same,” said Peet. “We’ll see how we go, we’ve only had one session today. It probably won’t be much different to be honest.”

The Warriors boss also offered insight into their training schedule as they continue to be mindful in terms of recovery following their historic trip to Las Vegas.

“Last week was relatively light,” he added. “We’ve trained today (Wednesday) and we’ll train again tomorrow (Thursday) so we’re getting back to normality. It’s a six-day turnaround this week so we’re not full tilt, we’ve got to be intelligent (with our preparation).

“Whatever games you’re coming out of, you’ve got to evaluate what they are like, whether it’s GPS, travel, bumps and bruises, player wellbeing – I don’t think it’s different, there are just some different circumstances around the game.”

Peet was asked if the club’s approach to a Cup tie was any different to a standard league fixture.

He replied: “We have conversations around the Cup competition and what’s at stake but as far as the way we train, the technical and tactical preparation – not so much.

“I think most clubs talk about the processes in the week and how they want to improve and what they want to build on and that doesn’t really change, you’re still trying to get a better performance than last week.”