Wigan Warriors enjoy clean sweep of Man of Steel points following Super League Round Four
Wigan Warriors enjoyed a clean sweep of Man of Steel points after their 44-18 win over Huddersfield Giants in Round Four of Super League action.
Matt Peet’s side trailed 18-10 at the break but scored 34 unanswered points in the second half to secure the two points in front of a 17,000-strong crowd at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon following their historic trip to Las Vegas.
Warriors halfback Harry Smith received three Man of Steel points after an influential display in which he kicked two 40/20s during the second half. He also provided a try assist.
Meanwhile, winger Liam Marshall picked up two points after getting on the scoresheet against the Giants.
Wigan’s Australian centre Adam Keighran has enjoyed an impressive start to the season from an individual standpoint, kicking six goals against Huddersfield. He received one Man of Steel point.
Man of Steel points from Round Four of Super League
Wigan Warriors 44-18 Huddersfield Giants: Harry Smith (3), Liam Marshall (2), Adam Keighran (1)
Hull FC 22-22 Leigh Leopards: Aidan Sezer (3), Herman Ese’ese (2), David Armstrong (1)
St Helens 10-20 Hull KR: Joe Burgess (3), Oliver Gildart (2), Mikey Lewis (1)
Castleford Tigers 22-14 Salford Red Devils: Judah Rimbu (3), Liam Horne (2), Kai Morgan (1)
Catalans Dragons 11-0 Leeds Rhinos: Reimis Smith (3), Nick Cotric (2), Ollie Partington (1)
Warrington Wolves 16-30 Wakefield Trinity: Mike McMeeken (3), Liam Hood (2), Caleb Hamlin-Uele (1)
Super League will take a break this weekend as the fourth round of the Challenge Cup takes place. Wigan welcome Hull FC to the Brick Community Stadium in the fourth round of the Cup on Saturday night.
Round Five of Super League gets underway next week, with the Warriors making a trip to AMT Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos on Saturday, March 22 (5:30pm kick-off).