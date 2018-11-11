Wigan Warriors’ Escare sparkles in France triumph

Morgan Escare bagged a 20-point haul as France were crowned champions in the 2018 European Championship with a 28-10 victory over a spirited Scotland in Carcassonne.

Wigan full-back Escare scored two tries and six goals from as many attempts.

Theo Fages and Anthony Marion were France’s other tryscorers while winger Davey Dixon’s spectacular finish kept the Bravehearts in touch at half-time, when they trailed 14-4.

Scotland, led by forward Oliver Wilkes on the 500th appearance of his career, were in danger of collapsing when their hosts extended their lead to 28-4 after 65 minutes but they battled strongly to the end and were rewarded with a late try from Craig Robertson, which was converted by Oscar Thomas.